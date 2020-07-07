Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Taylor was awarded a controversial points victory when the pair met in a thrilling 10-round contest last year

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor has set her sights on a rematch with Belgium's Delfine Persoon on 22 August.

Ireland's Taylor, 33, had hoped to face seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano on her return to the ring as part of promoter Eddie Hearn's 'Matchroom Fight Camp'.

The pair were originally set to meet on 2 May, but could not agree terms to fight on the August date therefore Taylor's attentions have returned to Persoon.

Undefeated Taylor clinched a highly controversial points win when the two met in a thrilling contest last June in New York, with Persoon and many at ringside convinced that she had won the fight.

It was a bout that saw Taylor unify the lightweight division as she condemned Persoon to just a second defeat in 45 professional fights.

The Belgian is now the clear frontrunner to meet Taylor in the behind closed doors contest that will act as chief support to the WBC interim world heavyweight title fight between Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

"We are working hard on the Taylor versus Persoon rematch for 22 August," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"Katie wants the biggest fights out there and when [Amanda] Serrano pulled out, Katie immediately asked about the Persoon rematch.

"The first fight was one of the best I've ever seen live and as a fan I would love to see it again. Whyte versus Povetkin and Taylor versus Persoon 2 is an epic double header."