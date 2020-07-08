Whyte built a fine run of form with Tibbs (left) in his corner

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte has split with trainer Mark Tibbs as he prepares to face Russia's Alexander Povetkin on 22 August.

Whyte, 32, has worked with Tibbs for four years and has reeled off 11 consecutive wins since his only career defeat by Anthony Joshua in 2015.

"I'm training in Portugal, Mark has a young family and his own new gym in the UK," Whyte wrote on Instagram.

"As it stands it just hasn't worked out in the way we both hoped it would."

Whyte added: "Mark came into my team four years ago and has helped me turn into the world class fighter I am today. Mark is a great trainer and I will always be grateful to him and his dad for all they have done."

Whyte's bout with Povetkin is set to be the first pay-per-view fight to be held behind closed doors in the UK at Matchroom Boxing's headquarters.

'Whyte parts with experience' - analysis

BBC Sport boxing reporter Luke Reddy

Mark Tibbs is the son of well-respected trainer Jimmy Tibbs, who was in the corner for the likes of Frank Bruno, Barry McGuigan and Nigel Benn.

So the younger Tibbs is steeped in the sport and offered bags of experience for Whyte, who in many ways needed it given the raw style and approach he brought to the scene early in his professional career.

Having watched the two work together at the Loughborough base Whyte has previously used, there was a clear understanding, camaraderie and respect shared.

It will be interesting to see who Whyte works with next. There will be plenty interested in the role given his momentum and position as mandatory challenger for a world title shot.