Former English super-flyweight champion Bradley Watson has been banned from all sport for two years for an anti-doping violation.

Watson, 29, tested positive for Clomifene - a hormone modulator - on 28 September 2019 after losing to Khvicha Gigolashvili at York Hall.

Less than a month after the bout he confirmed he would retire from boxing. external-link

UK Anti-Doping charged and suspended Watson on 4 December and he admitted to the anti-doping violation.

"Mr Watson admitted the anti-doping rule violation and explained that the adverse analytical finding was the result of self-medicating an apparent medical condition," UK Anti-Doping said.

"As he admitted that he had taken the drug without delay, Mr Watson's two-year ban started on 28 September 2019 and will expire at midnight on 27 September 2021."