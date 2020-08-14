Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Darren Traynor (left) is a major underdog against Carl Frampton

Darren Traynor believes he is capable of springing an enormous upset in his "life-changing" fight against two-weight world champion Carl Frampton.

The Aberdeen fighter has been drafted in as a late replacement after Frampton's original opponent, Vahram Vardanyan, encountered visa problems.

Saturday's televised bout will take place behind closed doors at York Hall in London.

"It's Carl Frampton, a big name, but why not?" Traynor told BBC Scotland.

"It's massive for me, a life-changing fight, so fingers crossed I do the business.

"It will build my confidence and it's an opportunity to get myself back up on to the big stage."

Traynor, 33, is a former two-weight Scottish champion and once challenged for the British super-featherweight title.

He has 16 wins from his 19 fights, seven by knockout, and was drafted in to train as a potential replacement three weeks ago.

Frampton, also 33, has vowed to end the lightweight contest by knockout and Traynor admits it is slightly daunting to be pitched in against a man with such an impressive pedigree.

"It's a wee bit nerve-wracking, but I've just got to have that belief that I can beat him," he said.

"We're both the same, two legs, two arms. Hopefully I can get the win and look forward to bigger and better fights in the future."

Traynor's coach Davie McAllister says interest in the fight has been unlike anything they have dealt with before.

"We never realised just how big a deal this is," he said. "We've had calls from ESPN in America. Top Rank are doing a Zoom call with us with Andre Ward, Timothy Bradley and Joe Tessitore.

"It's been totally different and if he beats Carl, the focus would turn on to Darren. As it stands, everyone expects that he will get beat.

"If he goes out and does what he's been doing in the gym, there's nothing stopping him coming out the right side. All he's got to do is show it on the night."