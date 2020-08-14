Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Frampton will be an overwhelming favourite to stay on course for a world title shot against Jamel Herring later this year

Belfast boxers Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan aim to stay on track for world title shots by earning behind-closed-doors wins in London.

Former two-weight world champion Frampton, 33, will go in as a huge favourite at York Hall against late Scottish replacement Darren Traynor.

Conlan, 28, will be moving up in class as he faces France's former world title contender Sofiane Takoucht.

However, the ex-world amateur champion should maintain his perfect pro record.

Frampton and Conlan both weighed in without incident for the bill on Friday.

The former world champion tipped the scales at 9st 8lbs 7oz with his 33-year-old Scottish opponent, previously an unsuccessful challenger for the British super-featherweight title, three ounces lighter.

Traynor has spoken of his "life-changing opportunity" but Frampton will be expected to earn the dominant stoppage win which should set up a long-awaited challenge against WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring later this year.

"I want to win but I want to look good doing it - I want to show people I'm still a real threat," said Frampton earlier this week.

"I don't want to discredit anything Darren Traynor has done in his career so far but in terms of levels I'm a level above," he added.

Michael Conlan will be aiming to stretch his perfect professional record to 14 wins

Conlan 'cannot afford slip-ups'

Conlan is mindful that he cannot afford any "slip-ups" against Takoucht, who has won 35 of his 40 professional fights.

However, one of the French's four defeats was a second-round knockout by England's Josh Warrington in their IBF featherweight title bout last October.

Takoucht was not stopped before running into Warrington but Conlan's MTK handlers clearly feel he is an opponent that the Northern Irishman can handle.

Conlan, aiming for a 14th straight professional win, insists he is not underestimating Takoucht but he is confident of victory in what he expects to be his last fight at featherweight before dropping down to super-bantamweight.

"Josh Warrington stopped him very early but taking anything from that would be silly because he was a deer in the headlights that night," said Conlan.

"Super-bantamweight seems the route we are going - I feel I can be an absolute monster at 122lbs, I'm still going to be a minster at 126 so it doesn't really matter."