Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Carl Frampton returned to the ring for the first time since November

Carl Frampton admits he became "a little bit complacent" during his stoppage win over Scotland's Darren Traynor at York Hall.

The former two-weight world champion stopped Traynor in the seventh round of their lightweight bout.

With a potential world title challenge against Jamel Herring to come in November, Belfast boxer Frampton says he must improve.

"I need to be a lot better," told Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions external-link .

"But it was a run-out, it was rounds.

"Although I was trying my best not to get complacent, I probably did a little bit, but I got the win so I'm happy."

Despite one or two signs of ring rust, the 33-year-old dropped Traynor with a ferocious body shot at the end of the sixth round.

Another left to Traynor's midsection in the next led to the Scot to gesture for the referee to end the contest.

Traynor was a late replacement for Frampton's original opponent Vahram Vardanyan, who was forced to drop out because of visa issues.

And the Belfast fighter - who hopes to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion when he takes on WBO super featherweight champion Herring - admitted to having underestimated Traynor's power in the build-up.

"I felt like his power wasn't going to trouble me and I suppose that's what got me a little bit complacent," added Frampton, who improved his record to 28 wins from 30 fights.

"But I had a jab once or twice and it soon woke me up and I got back to doing what I could do."

Conlan 'delighted' after outclassing Takoucht

Belfast featherweight Michael Conlan says he is "delighted" to have secured a 10th-round stoppage win over Sofiane Takoucht despite having twice been deducted points for low blows.

Conlan, 28, outclassed the Frenchman to notch a 14th straight win since turning professional in 2016.

"There were a few times when I could have got him," said the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist.

"I was getting him to the body and a few strayed low, but some of them I didn't even think were low, they were accidental."

Michael Conlan maintained the unbeaten start to his professional career

Conlan was deducted points in the fourth and fifth rounds before ending the fight with an impressive display of power and skill in the 10th.

"It's hard," he added.

"You have to be smart and pick what you're doing and, thankfully, I still got the work to the body done smartly.

"I might be leaning with my right-hand side too much and landing a bit low, but I was still catching him with the left and I was happy enough.

"I broke him down at the body and then the shots I got to his head were belters, I was really happy to get it to the head."