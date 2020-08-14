Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Rachel Ball now has a record of six wins and one defeat

Shannon Courtenay suffered her first defeat as she was knocked down and beaten on points by Rachel Ball.

Ball floored favourite Courtenay with a superb left hook in round one of the super-bantamweight bout at Fight Camp.

Courtenay recovered to trouble Ball in rounds four and six but could not close the gap as Ball claimed victory 77-75.

In the headline fight, Felix Cash comfortably defended his Commonwealth middleweight title with a fifth-round stoppage of Jason Welborn.

After beating Courtenay, social worker Ball, 29, said in an emotional interview that most of her colleagues did not know she was a boxer until earlier on Friday.

"I'm just so happy, it means everything to me," she told Sky Sports.

"It was a closer fight than I wanted it to be but I got the win."

The former kickboxer said she wanted promoter Eddie Hearn to sign her up, adding: "I want to be at the top and I want to be fighting at the world title level."

Courtenay, 27, started by jabbing at the body of her much taller opponent and had backed her into a corner before Ball connected with a brilliant blow.

Courtenay, who won her first five fights, got up from the canvas and recovered well, knocking Ball off balance in the fourth round before a barrage of hooks in the sixth.

But Ball was able to keep Courtenay away with jabs in the seventh, with a tiring Courtenay unable to land much of note in the eighth and final round.

Cash eases to another title defence

Felix Cash has won all 13 of his fights, with nine knockouts

Cash, 27, dropped Welborn, 34, twice in the fifth round on his way to defending his Commonwealth middleweight title for the third time.

Aside from a couple of telling blows from Welborn, Cash was on top through the first four rounds.

He was then docked a point for a low blow and responded with a series of heavy body shots, dropping Welborn for the first time.

Welborn opened up in response but Cash clinically floored him again, leading Welborn's corner to throw in the towel.

"It was a decent performance I got my range after a round or so then it was just a matter of time breaking him down and getting the job done," Cash told Sky Sports.

"I definitely want to fight again before the end of the year, I reckon I'm the best middleweight in the country so I'm ready for any fighter."

Earlier on in the behind-closed-doors event in the garden of Hearn's childhood home, super-featherweight Zelfa Barrett knocked out Eric Donovan, super-welterweight Kieron Conway dominated Nav Mansouri with a unanimous points victory and super-middleweight John Docherty stopped Anthony Fox in the seventh round.