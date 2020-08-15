Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Olympic bronze medallist Michael Conlan has a perfect record since turning professional in 2016

Belfast featherweight Michael Conlan teetered on the brink of a disqualification for low blows before completing an impressive 10th-round stoppage win over Sofiane Takoucht.

Unbeaten Conlan was warned three times before having points deducted in the fourth and fifth rounds at York Hall.

But the Northern Irishman, 28, dominated throughout and his barrage of blows in the last round ended the bout.

Former world title challenger Takoucht was durable but ultimately outclassed.

Frenchman Takoucht, 34, was knocked out in two rounds by England's IBF featherweight world champion Josh Warrington last October in his first stoppage defeat and the loss was his fifth in 41 fights.

Conlan's victory over the former European champion was his 14th straight professional win and he is expected to fight for the world title in 2021 - although he has indicated he will move down to super-bantamweight.

The Belfastman insisted that he had not meant to throw the low blows, adding that he was "happy with the win" in the behind-closed-doors contest at the London venue.

"I just love to hit them in the sweet spot and there's a fine line," the 28-year-old told BT Sport.

"It is hard to adjust mid-feet, and a lot of the shots must have swayed low.

"I did what I said I would do. I said I would break him down and take him out. It might have been the last round but I did it."

"I don't have a clue what happens next. I leave it to my team. But I will be ready."