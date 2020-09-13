Last updated on .From the section Boxing

WBO champion Jamel Herring Jonathan Oquendo last week

WBO super-featherweight world champion Jamel Herring has entered an 'advisory agreement' with the management company that looks after Carl Frampton.

The American and Belfast boxers are expected to fight each other later this year for Herring's world title.

MTK Global vice-president Jamie Conlan said the Herring-Frampton bout is one that the company will be "committed to fulfilling".

Herring successfully defended his title againat Jonathan Oquendo last week.

Oquendo was disqualified by referee Tony Weeks at the end of round eight in Las Vegas for repeated intentional headbutts.

Speaking after the win, 34-year-old Herring said: "I still want the Carl Frampton fight next by all means. November, December, whatever. I still want that fight next."

Frampton, 33, stayed on course for his world title challenge against Herring by stopping Scotland's Darren Traynor in London last month.

Promoter Bob Arum suggested before that fight that Frampton will meet Herring in November of this year as the Belfast man aims to become a three-weight world champion.