Hannah Rankin will fight unbeaten Savannah Marshall for the vacant WBO middleweight title at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on 17 October.

Scotland's Rankin, 30, last fought in February, defeating Hungarian Eva Bajic by knockout.

She lost her IBO female super-welterweight title to Sweden's Patricia Berghult last November.

Meanwhile, Scottish bantamweight Kash Farooq will also fight on the same undercard.

Farooq lost his British title in a unification fight with Commonwealth champion Lee McGregor in November 2019.

Next month's bout will be Marshall's first in a year, the Englishwoman having beaten Ashleigh Curry in 2019.

Victory over the American was an eighth straight win for the 29-year-old and her sixth by knockout.