Conor McGregor's 2017 fight with Floyd Mayweather was one of the richest bouts in boxing history

Conor McGregor says he is coming out of retirement for a boxing fight with Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East.

The former two-weight UFC champion, 32, retired from fighting in June - for the third time in four years.

He returned to face Floyd Mayweather in his first professional boxing match in 2017 and now says he will meet eight-weight world champion Pacquiao, 41.

"It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era," the Irishman tweeted. external-link

Earlier on Thursday, McGregor posted a video on Instagram external-link of himself shadow boxing in a ring.

McGregor's last fight was a win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January, which gave him a 22-4 record in mixed martial arts.

Filipino Pacquiao last stepped into the ring in July 2019, beating Keith Thurman to take his boxing record to 62-7, with two draws.

McGregor was stopped by former five-weight world champion Mayweather in the 10th round of one of the richest bouts in boxing history in August 2017.

The Las Vegas fight generated more than £450m through 4.3m pay-per-view buys in North America, second only to Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao's 4.6m in 2015.