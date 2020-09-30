Tyrone McKenna: Belfast boxer beaten on points by Davies in MTK Golden Contract final
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Belfast's Tyrone McKenna has been beaten on points by England's Ohara Davies in the MTK Golden Contract super-lightweight final in Wakefield.
Davies was awarded a majority decision after a closely fought contest and wins a lucrative six-figure two-year five-fight deal with a top promoter.
Two judges scored the contest 96-94 in the Londoner's favour, with the third judge scoring the bout 95-95.
Steven Ward won his first fight at cruiserweight on the same bill.
The Newtownabbey boxer saw off Englishman Jone Volau in a six-rounder, referee Howard Foster adjudging Ward to be a 59-55 winner on points.
The 30-year-old is now hoping to challenge for a British title at his new weight division, having secured his 13th win in 14 professional fights.
Ward suffered his first pro defeat in a Golden Contract quarter-final against Ricards Bolotniks in December.
Davies, 28, becomes WBC International champion following his victory over McKenna, who suffered just his second reverse from 24 fights in the paid ranks.