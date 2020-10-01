Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Hearn staged a number of 'Fight Camp' boxing events in his garden in the summer

Leading boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has tested positive for coronavirus.

He said he has now left the secure bubble before Joshua Buatsi's bout with Marko Calic for the WBA international light heavyweight title on Sunday.

Matchroom boss Hearn said he was the only person to test positive in the wider camp building up to the fight in Milton Keynes.

"Gutted to just find out I tested positive," Hearn posted on Twitter.

"Thankfully all other tests were negative. Heading home to rest."