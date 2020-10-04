Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Buatsi secured his 13th professional win with a seventh-round stoppage

Briton Joshua Buatsi beat Croat Marko Calic to retain his WBA international light heavyweight title in his first fight for more than a year.

Buatsi, who won bronze at the 2016 Olympics before turning pro, took charge in the seventh round before his opponent's team threw the towel in.

"Big respect to Calic, he told me his jaw was broken and he pushed me all the way," Buatsi told Sky Sports.

Buatsi, 27, recovered from a tricky start to gain his 13th straight win.

After 402 days off, he was left with swelling around his left eye following some tough early exchanges.

Defeat at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes was a first for Calic, 33, who took a standing count in the seventh before the contest was stopped.

"Credit to him, he was tough and competitive," said Buatsi, who has been touted as a future world champion.

"He gave me a good run for my money but I came out on top."