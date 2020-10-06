Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Dubois and Joyce are undefeated as professionals

Daniel Dubois will fight fellow British heavyweight Joe Joyce behind closed doors on 28 November.

A venue is yet to be confirmed for the bout, which was postponed in July and October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubois, 23, has won all 15 of his professional fights, while Joyce, 35, is unbeaten in 11 bouts.

With fans not allowed to attend, promoter Frank Warren said the bout will not be on pay-per-view TV.

"This is about keeping boxing alive and relevant at a tough time and doing something for the fans," he said.

"We have moved heaven and earth to put this on as a BT Sport subscription Fight Night instead.

"With boxing still being behind closed doors and struggling back to its feet post-lockdown, I wanted to give something of a gift to British boxing fans.

"Dubois versus Joyce is the best fight on the British boxing calendar and I want this to be something as many people as possible can enjoy."