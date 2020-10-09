Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Frampton had initially hoped to fight Jamel Herring in a world title bout this summer

The WBO has sanctioned a super-featherweight world title fight between Carl Frampton and Jamel Herring.

The contest between the Northern Irishman and the American is set to take place later in the year.

"I've just got the news that I've wanted for a long time. I will be fighting the champ Jamel Herring before the end of the year," Frampton tweeted.

"Thanks to MTK and WBO for making this happen. Time to become 3 weight champ," added Frampton on his Twitter account.

The fight has been sanctioned with the order that the winner must defend the belt against Shakur Stevenson within 90 days after that.

WBO champion Jamel Herring beat Jonathan Oquendo in September

World champion Herring had entered an advisory agreement with the management company that looks after Carl Frampton in September.

That development took place after Herring, 34, successfully defended his title against Jonathan Oquendo.

Belfast boxer Frampton, 33, stayed on course for his world title challenge against Herring by stopping Scotland's Darren Traynor in London in August.

Promoter Bob Arum suggested before that fight that Frampton would meet Herring this November as the Belfast man aims to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion, but no date has yet been announced for the bout.