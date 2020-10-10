Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor dispatched Apinun Khongsong in the first round last month

Josh Taylor's world title unification showdown against Jose Ramirez has moved closer as mandatory challenger Jack Catterall is poised to step aside.

Scotland's Taylor holds the WBA and IBF light welterweight titles and has been lined up for a bout with WBO and WBC champion Ramirez in early 2021.

The American was required to first defend his WBO belt against Catterall.

But the Englishman confirmed he is set to forego that fight, with Taylor promising a "shot" at the winner.

Taylor, 29, made the first defence of his titles with an opening-round knockout of Thailand's Apinun Khongsong last month.