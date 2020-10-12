Tyson Fury inflicted the first defeat of Deontay Wilder's professional career in February

Tyson Fury says he has "moved on" from facing Deontay Wilder for a third time in December and will instead be "coming home" to fight.

Fury, 32, won the WBC world heavyweight title from Wilder in February following a draw between the pair in 2018.

Their third bout was slated for July and later aimed at October before plans emerged for a December fight in the US.

"I agreed to 19 December," Fury said. "Then they tried to change the date again into next year."

Fury told The Athletic: external-link "I've been training. I'm ready. When they tried moving off 19 December and pushing to next year, enough was enough. I've moved on."

The British heavyweight has since tweeted he was "coming home" and pointed to December for his next fight. He has not competed in the UK since August 2018 with his last four bouts taking place in the US.

Reports in the US suggest the date by which a third fight had to be agreed has now lapsed external-link but that Wilder still hopes to find an agreement.

Fury has recently moved trainer SugarHill Steward into his Morecambe home to oversee training and those close to him have picked out 5 December as a potential date for his next fight.

Over the weekend, Fury's promoter in the US - Bob Arum - said he would "accommodate" his fighter's desire to compete in December.

Should Fury secure a 5 December bout it will arrive a week before the date on which Anthony Joshua is expected to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev.

Arum has already stated that a highly-anticipated bout between Fury and Joshua now rests on them both scoring victories if their respective bouts are confirmed before Christmas.

Arum believes the pair could share a ring in the Spring of 2021 in a bout which would be the first in history where all four major heavyweight titles are on the line.

"I am the best fighter in the world," Fury added. "And before the end of 2021, I will be the only man on this earth with a heavyweight championship belt."

Any bouts for Fury or Joshua in December, as well as the prospect of a fight between the two Britons early next year, will likely come up against the added challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Major fights have so far been staged behind closed doors and the absence of fans has the potential to reduce the amount fighters can earn.