Brook last fought when he beat American Mark DeLuca in February

Britain's Kell Brook will fight WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford on 14 November.

American Crawford, 33, is a three-weight world champion, winning all 36 of his professional bouts with 27 of them coming by knockout.

Former IBF welterweight champion Brook, 34, was last in action when he knocked out American Mark DeLuca in the seventh round in February.

A venue for the fight is yet to be announced.

Crawford, who beat Britain's Amir Khan in April 2019, will go into the fight as favourite.

Back-to-back defeats by Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr, and eye injuries suffered as a result of those losses, have derailed Brook's career over the past four years.

"It's a fantastic ﬁght, a proper ﬁght for the fans to get excited about," said Brook.

"I'm sure it's one that will have viewers on the edge of their seats, whichever side of the pond they're from.

"I've been told there are people writing off my chances, questioning my age, and my ability to make the weight.

"Well, let them talk. Some people focus on reading headlines, I focus on making headlines."