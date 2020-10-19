Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Welsh boxer Lee Selby explains how he built his own gym to cope with the coronavirus lockdown.

Lee Selby says he is determined to take his chance to earn a shot at Teofimo Lopez when he faces George Kambosos Jr.

The pair meet on Saturday, 31 October in an eliminator for a shot at the IBF world lightweight title.

Lopez beat Vasyl Lomachenko by a unanimous points decision to become the undisputed world lightweight champion.

"I'm one step away from a shot at the IBF lightweight world title and my dream of becoming Wales' first ever two-weight world champion," Selby said.

Lopez' win over Lomachenko means he now adds the WBA, WBO and WBC 'Franchise' titles to his IBF belt.

"I am ready to take over the world," Lopez said after the win that makes the 23-year old the youngest fighter to become a four-belt undisputed champion.

Selby is a slight favourite with bookmakers for a difficult fight against Kambosos, who is undefeated and says he has been training "like a man possessed," for a fight twice delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Wales' Selby beat Ricky Burns last time out and says he is unconvinced his opponent can live up to his hype.

"He's very confident in himself. If you listened to him talk, you'd think he's the next Muhammad Ali - which he's not," Selby said.

"Looking at his record, it's difficult to gauge how good he really is. His best win came against Mickey Bey when he was past his best at 36 and inactive. The rest of his record is padded.

"This fight has been a long time coming."