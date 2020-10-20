Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Savannah Marshall was due to compete for her first world title against Scotland's Hannah Rankin

The all-British world-title fight between Savannah Marshall and Hannah Rankin has been rescheduled for 31 October.

It will now take place on the undercard of the Oleksandr Usyk versus Derek Chisora fight.

Their first meeting, on 17 October, was postponed when Marshall's trainer Peter Fury tested positive for coronavirus.

Scotland's Rankin and England's Marshall will contest the vacant WBO world middleweight title.

"Honestly it has been a dream to have this fight rescheduled so quickly," said Marshall.

"After the past week I've just been overjoyed with the news. I couldn't have asked for a better or bigger platform than on the Usyk vs Chisora bill.

"It was frustrating that the fight fell through, but it's one of those things. There was nothing I could have done about it. Peter is okay which is the main thing."