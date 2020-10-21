Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Denise Castle will defend her WIBA minimum weight title in Aberdeen

World champion Denise Castle will headline an all-female boxing event behind closed doors in Aberdeen on Saturday, 21 November.

The nine-fight card at the Northern Hotel will be the first event in the UK to be overseen by an all-female team of officials.

Scottish multi-weight world champion Lee McAllister is promoting the event.

"We are making a stand here trying to put something on for the female boxing world," he said.

"We are trying to push female boxing to the next level and get them 50-50 rights with the male fighters. How many shows are there with three male judges and a male referee? Every show.

"So we are trying to do it the opposite way round and put pressure on every other promoter, every other manager, every other commission to give the chance to female boxers and boxing officials."

Former WBC muay thai world champion Castle, 48, secured the Wiba world minimum weight title a year ago with a fifth-round stoppage over Sutthinee Bamrungpao in Bangkok.

Her opponent for the Aberdeen bout is still to be confirmed.

Nicola Hopewell will meet Tasha Boyes in a rematch after Boyes' arm injury retirement in their previous encounter.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Caitlin Foran faces Beccy Ferguson and Ellie Coulson takes on Czech fighter Ester Konecna.