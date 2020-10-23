Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lewis Ritson has won 21 of his 22 professional bouts

Judge Terry O'Connor has been cleared of allegations that he used a mobile phone while officiating Lewis Ritson's win over Miguel Vazquez last Saturday.

O'Connor scored Saturday's fight 117-111 in Ritson's favour as the Briton won the WBA intercontinental light-welterweight title on a split decision.

The judge appeared before British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) stewards to "discuss his performance".

They concluded his scoring was not "affected in any way".

The result of the fight was widely criticised on social media, with pundits, managers and trainers questioning the scoring.

Ritson's promoter, Eddie Hearn, questioned whether the judge was looking at his phone while officiating. Hearn, who was not at the fight, also said Vazquez deserved to win.

The BBBofC stewards considered the "allegations made on social media and the print media as to Mr O'Connor using a mobile telephone or similar handheld device".

BBBofC general secretary Robert Smith said in a statement: "Following extensive consideration of footage and Mr O'Connor's evidence supplied, the stewards are satisfied that Mr O'Connor was not in possession of any telephone or handheld device whilst carrying out his duties."

Smith said the stewards were "satisfied that Mr O'Connor's final score reflected his own opinion of the contest".

O'Connor, who is a former professional boxer, has judged more than 500 fights.

A second judge scored the fight in Peterborough 115-113 in favour of Ritson, while the other gave it to Mexican Vazquez 116-113.