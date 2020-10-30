Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Rankin unperturbed by lack of fans for Marshall fight

WBO middleweight title fight: Hannah Rankin v Savannah Marshall Venue: Wembley Arena, London Date: Saturday 31 October

Hannah Rankin says she can draw from her experience as a musician to deal with a lack of fans at Saturday's world title bout with Savannah Marshall.

Scotland's Rankin takes on unbeaten Marshall at Wembley Arena for the vacant WBO middleweight belt.

The fight had been scheduled for 17 October but was delayed when English fighter Marshall's trainer Peter Fury tested positive for Covid-19.

"For me it doesn't make any difference," said bassoonist Rankin.

"Coming from my musical background, I've performed in massive auditoriums with massive audiences and I've performed to two people, like my mum and dad, when I was doing solo performances.

"This is a big fight. I'm feeling like it's not going to be make much of a difference."

Rankin last fought in February, defeating Hungarian Eva Bajic by knockout, having lost her IBO female super-welterweight title to Sweden's Patricia Berghult last November.

Marshall, who secured an eighth win out of eight against American Ashleigh Curry a year ago, is similarly unperturbed by the lack of spectators.

"Fighting in front of fans, without fans doesn't really bother me," she said. "I feel more sorry for the fans and also people who are close to me like my mum and dad, especially my dad.

"My dad's been all over the world to watch me fight and he can't come to watch his daughter have her first professional world title.

"I'm expecting the best Hannah Rankin there is. I've trained for the best Hannah Rankin and I'm expecting a tough fight."

Scotland's Kash Farooq will also fight on the undercard of the Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora event

Former British bantamweight champion Farooq takes on Mexico's Martin Tecuapetla in his first bout in almost a year, since losing his belt in a split decision against compatriot Lee McGregor.