Tommy McCarthy has won 16 of his 18 professional bouts

Belfast cruiserweight Tommy McCarthy says it is "very important" that he wins the EBU European belt on Saturday as he doesn't want to go back to making a living by doing painting jobs.

The West Belfast native had to find work as a tradesman over lockdown with professional boxing halting in March.

"I was out painting. I was out personal training and doing anything I could to bring some money in for my family. I got a taste of the real world so to speak and it was a sour taste in my mouth," said McCarthy.

"I don't really want to have to go back to it so it's very important that I get this belt, continue my career and go on to achieve my goals because I tell you what, the painting game's not for me.

"I believe I was put on this earth to box and I'm retired from painting."

The former Irish amateur star is boxing Belgian Bilal Laggoune on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk v Derek Chisora at London's Wembley Arena.

"I've prepared brilliantly and ticked all the boxes," said McCarthy. "The vibes I got off my opponent is that he's afraid and he's not as big as what I thought."

McCarthy turned professional in 2014 and recognised that this bout is his big shot and gateway to getting a world title chance.

"I'm trying not to overthink it or over-complicate it. Just get the job done and then we'll enjoy what happens after it, but it is a life-changing opportunity for me."

Following in famous footsteps

If McCarthy secures a win on Saturday night, he will follow in the footsteps of many other fighters from Northern Ireland who have held the EBU title, including Carl Frampton, Brian Magee and most recently, James Tennyson.

"If a boxer were to win a European title, they would retire happy with their career. It's such a major achievement but obviously I have higher hopes than that, but it's such a massive achievement to win and I really, really want to make sure I do it."

He added that he has a newfound appreciation for boxing after it essentially 'shut down' due to Covid-19 restrictions earlier this year.

'Lockdown made me love boxing that bit more'

"For any athlete - no matter what sport - training does become almost like a chore. It's hard because you know you're going in to put your body through hell, but when they almost took it away from us and you couldn't go to training - it was just made me love the gym and just love boxing that bit more."

McCarthy, 29, has won 16 of his 18 professional bouts and put himself into title contention by beating Fabio Turchi last October.

His opponent Laggoune has won his last five fights, but McCarthy is "very confident" that he will be able to put on a "masterclass in boxing" on Saturday night.

"It's great to be on Usyk's card, it's a privilege and an honour. Everybody's tuning in to watch him, but hopefully when they see me, they'll say this guy is the real deal, this is the new king of the cruiserweights."