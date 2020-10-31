Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury drew in 2018 before the Briton claimed a win in their rematch in February

Deontay Wilder has urged Tyson Fury to "be a man" and honour their "agreement" to contest a third fight.

Fury, 32, beat Wilder in February to win the WBC world heavyweight title, 14 months on from them fighting to a draw.

A third meeting was due to take place during the summer but delays have led Fury to seek other plans and state their rematch clause had lapsed.

Wilder tweeted Fury was a "coward", adding: "Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract."

"It is time for you to be a man and honour your word instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement," the 35-year-old American added.

Wilder has remained tight-lipped since Fury outlined his intention to fight in the UK on 5 December against an opponent who is yet to be named.

Fury has been linked with fighting Carlos Takam - who lost to Anthony Joshua in 2017 and Derek Chisora in 2018.

Wilder questioned the choice of Takam. He said Fury should also consider how he was given his shot at the WBC title in 2018 just months after returning to the ring after time away battling depression.

"When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together I would give you a title shot," Wilder tweeted.

"Being a man of my word, I gave you the title shot. When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch.

"You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you.

"Again being a man of my word, I fought you like I said I would."

Fury and Joshua have agreed a basic financial split for a potential bout between them in 2021, in which all four of the major world heavyweight titles could be contested for the first time in history.

Joshua will risk his IBF, WBA and WBO belts on 5 December when he faces Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev.