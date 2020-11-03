Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Dillian Whyte beat Derek Chisora in 2016 and 2018

British heavyweight Derek Chisora has offered to step in and face Dillian Whyte for a third time just 21 days on from losing to Oleksandr Usyk.

Whyte, 32, is without an opponent on 21 November after Alexander Povetkin was taken to hospital with coronavirus.

Speaking on Instagram live, Whyte's promoter Eddie Hearn was told by Chisora: "Do you want to give me that fight? I'll take that."

Hearn said: "It would be the fastest pay-per-view turnaround in history."

Chisora replied: "It's all about making history. Think about it, let me know and I'll take it."

Hearn says Chisora's manager David Haye has told him his fighter is fit and was in the gym on Monday, two days after a points defeat by Ukraine's Usyk.

Whyte beat Chisora twice in two thrilling bouts in 2016 and 2018.

Throughout Saturday's bout with Usyk, Whyte told BBC Radio 5 Live that his British rival was being poorly guided by his corner.

Since news of Povetkin's withdrawal broke on Tuesday, opinions have swirled as to whether a replacement will be sought.

Hearn has tweeted that Whyte would like to step in and face WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury - who is without an opponent for his own UK bout on 5 December.

The negotiations needed to secure such a fight would be likely to prove too problematic. Whyte would probably also be viewed as a potential risk to Fury, who could contest a bout for all four heavyweight belts with Anthony Joshua in 2021.

Michael Hunter has also made an offer to fight Whyte or Fury "for free".

American heavyweight Hunter, 32, told Boxing Social external-link : "For free. Just for the viewers. Call me you guys, Fury, Whyte, Hearn, you know my number, reach out. It's an easy business move. I'll fight for nothing."

Hunter has 18 wins, a draw with Povetkin and a defeat by Usyk on his record.