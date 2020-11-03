Last updated on .From the section Boxing

British and Commonwealth champion Lee McGregor (right) has tested positive for Covid-19

Lee McGregor's European bantamweight title fight with Karim Guerfi has been postponed after the Scot tested positive for Covid-19.

McGregor, the British and Commonwealth champion, was set to to take on Frenchman Guerfi on Wednesday 11 November in Wakefield.

The Edinburgh fighter took his record to nine straight wins with a stoppage of Ryan Walker in August.

Guerfi (29-4) reclaimed the European crown last November.

Promoter Lee Eaton said: "We're gutted to miss out on this fantastic fight between McGregor and Guerfi, but McGregor's health is most important and we wish him a speedy recovery.

"We hope to have a new date for that fight very shortly."