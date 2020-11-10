Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Luke Campbell won gold at the 2012 Olympic Games in London

Luke Campbell's fight with American Ryan Garcia has been postponed after the Briton tested positive for coronavirus.

The WBC interim lightweight title bout was scheduled to take place on 5 December in California.

"Campbell is doing well, but the fight will need to be rescheduled," said a statement from the promoters.

"All parties involved are working to get a new date scheduled as soon as possible."

Campbell's last fight was in August 2019 when he was beaten on points by Vasyl Lomachenko.

"Disappointed that my fight is being delayed but these are sadly the times we live in," said 33-year-old Campbell on social media. external-link

"I'm feeling well and look forward to confirming a new fight date very soon. Stay safe all."