Kash Farooq overpowered his opponent to win his first fight of 2020

Kash Farooq won the WBA continental bantamweight title with a unanimous points decision against Angel Aviles.

The Scot, 24, made it 14 wins from 15 professional bouts against the Mexican at London's Wembley Stadium.

It was Farooq's first fight since losing the British bantamweight title to compatriot Lee McGregor a year ago.

"I'm happy to get a win, I've been a year out," Farooq told Sky Sports. "I hope I can get more performances like that and hopefully more titles."