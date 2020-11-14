Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Taylor now has 17 wins from 17 contests

Katie Taylor served up a ruthless display to dominate against Miriam Gutierrez and defend her four world lightweight titles with a points win.

Taylor was ferocious from the bell against a previously unbeaten opponent who had no answer for her speed.

She floored Gutierrez at the end of round four with a sublime right-left combination and each time she thrust into an attack a stoppage looked close.

Gutierrez somehow survived but lost 100-89 100-90 99-91 on the cards.

Promoter Eddie Hearn dubbed Taylor "the greatest to ever do it in women's boxing" moments after a masterclass where she blitzed 37-year-old Gutierrez.

"I thought it was a great win," Taylor, 34, told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I wanted to stamp my authority early. I thought I hurt her in the first. She was very heavy handed and tough, it was a great 10 rounds and I am very happy.

"There's so many huge fights and I want to take every single one of them."

'Push boundaries' - UFC's Cyborg next?

Taylor made her ring walk to a tune adopted by the Chicago Bulls during their dominant spell between 1991 and 1998

Taylor emerged from her dressing room to the sound of 'Sirius' - the tune the Chicago Bulls made their own during their run of six NBA Championships between 1991 and 1998.

Ireland's fighting hero - a 2012 Olympic champion - looked untouchable at Wembley Arena. Every gap Spain's Gutierrez left in her defence was found in a show of creativity, speed and accuracy as the champion - a 1-28 betting favourite for the bout - lived up to her billing as the star who is taking women's boxing to new levels.

Rarely did she throw a single shot, instead opting for flurries to overwhelm an opponent who looked to be drowning in a sea of punches for the entire 20 minutes.

A rapid attack in the third - built from a left hook to body and head - looked like it could be decisive but was followed by a slick combination to floor her rival in the fourth, where an extra few seconds may have offered time for a stoppage.

By the midway stage the only questions remaining were how the contest would end and where this boxing trailblazer will turn next.

Names including Britons Natasha Jonas and Chantelle Cameron - a world champion a division higher - are being mentioned, as is an eye-catching contest against UFC star Cris Cyborg.

"She does want to push the boundaries," added Hearn. "She won't duck one of them. I just think there is no fight she wouldn't take."

Taylor now boasts 17 wins from 17 bouts. Her obsession over her craft will undoubtedly see her wonder how she was unable to find just a seventh stoppage of her career.

But on a night where women's boxing was showcased in the top three slots on the fight card, she dazzled and those watching got to see the best in the business in full flow.

'Compelling not competitive' - analysis

Taylor dominated Gutierrez from start to finish at Wembley Arena

BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello: It feels like a pivotal moment in women's boxing, with Katie Taylor at the forefront. There is a sense of momentum around the sport, but there is a lack of depth.

We need more women and girls to take up the sport.

BBC Radio Live boxing analyst Steve Bunce: She did not lose a second of that fight. She tried to make sure it didn't last any longer than it needed to. I've never seen as wide a smile as when Gutierrez heard the bell.

It was not competitive but it was compelling.

