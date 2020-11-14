Last updated on .From the section Boxing

John Docherty now has nine wins and one defeat as a professional

Scotland's John Docherty fell to the first defeat of his professional career as Jack Cullen ran out a worthy points winner at Wembley Arena.

Docherty, 23, started quickly in the super-middleweight contest, flooring England's Cullen in round one.

But the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist began to lose his grip on the contest and was wobbled in round eight.

Cullen - a former British champion at middleweight - won unanimously 96-94 96-94 95-94 on the judges' scorecards.

The result sent Docherty to his first loss in 10 bouts, while 27-year-old Cullen now has 19 wins, two defeats and a draw to his name.

Cullen told Sky Sports: "I have tried my hardest for this fight. he's a tough lad like everyone knows. I've shown everyone how good I really I am."