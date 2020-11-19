Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Conor Benn has 16 wins from 16 fights as a professional

British welterweight Conor Benn says he will prove his "apprenticeship is done" when he faces Sebastian Formella at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

Benn is unbeaten as a professional but German Formella's only defeat was by former world champion Shawn Porter.

The Briton, 24, has faced scrutiny through his early career, as the son of former world champion Nigel Benn.

"To some younger ones I'm a role model. Then to the older generation I'll always be Nigel Benn's son," said Benn.

"At the end of the day, all I want to give is value for money. There have been ups and downs. I have come through adversity.

"I plan on showing I'm the business, that I've been grafting. My four-year apprenticeship is done, finished. I am ready to prove I am a contender."

Benn has 16 wins from 16 bouts since turning professional in 2016, while Formella has one defeat in 23 bouts. The 33-year-old is widely thought to be Benn's toughest test to date.

In the day's leading up to the bout, a video of a tearful Benn external-link discussing how much he misses his family during the build-up to fights has circulated on social media.

"I realise how much I've missed out on in terms with being with my family an how much it's taken to get here," Benn added.

"I used to get up at 5am, walk to the station, do my sprints, sleep at the gym and then go back.

"I wanted it badly then but didn't understand it. I miss my family, watching my family grow up, my little sister. Only so much can make up for it and the novelty wears off and you think 'yes, I miss my family'.

"On Saturday I will take that frustration out on my opponent. I've worked too hard not to let it slip through my fingers and let an opponent get in my way."