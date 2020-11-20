Luke Campbell-Ryan Garcia bout rearranged for 2 January 2021

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Luke Campbell
Luke Campbell won gold at the 2012 Olympic Games in London

Luke Campbell's fight with American Ryan Garcia has been rearranged for 2 January.

The WBC interim lightweight title bout was scheduled to take place on 5 December in California before the Briton tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

Details of the venue and undercard will be announced shortly, a statement said.

Campbell, 33, tweeted: "New date, new year, same result. I'm fully back in training and have never felt better."

He added: "What a way to start 2021 this is going to be with a clinical Luke Campbell win."

Campbell's last fight was in August 2019 when he was beaten on points by Vasyl Lomachenko.

Top Stories