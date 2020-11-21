Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Conor Benn's first professional bout was in 2016

Britain's Conor Benn remained unbeaten with a points win over Sebastian Formella at Wembley Arena to retain his WBA continental welterweight title.

The 24-year-old son of former world champion Nigel Benn looked in control throughout for his 17th successive win.

German Formella, 33, won 22 straight fights before suffering his first defeat, a unanimous decision against Shawn Porter in Los Angeles in August.

He withstood a series of blows but was beaten 100-91 99-91 99-92.

"I still had loads of gears left," Benn said.

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: "I don't know how Formella was still standing. He's got a hell of a chin, but this was a big performance from Conor Benn.

"It's time to move into 2021 with some big steps up, he breezed through this test."

Benn is keen to fight Josh Kelly, his main British rival in the welterweight division, and Hearn indicated that it could happen next year.

Hearn said: "Kelly will fight David Avanesyan in January. If he gets through that - and Conor will have one more - that is an absolute blockbuster for the summer, a massive domestic fight."

Benn's father Nigel, watching in Australia, said: "Go your path. Well done son - proud of you."