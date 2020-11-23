Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tennyson won the British lightweight title by stopping Gavin Gwynne in August

Belfast boxer James Tennyson will take on Canada's Josh O'Reilly in a WBA world lightweight title eliminator in London on 4 December.

Tennyson has won five fights at lightweight since moving up in weight after his IBF super-featherweight title defeat by Tevin Farmer in 2018.

The Belfastman, 27, stopped Gavin Gwynne in six rounds to win the British title in August.

He is ranked 10th by the WBA with O'Reilly, 29, in eighth spot.

The Canadian has won all 16 of his professional bouts and holds the North American title.

Teófimo López is the WBA super champion at the weight as he also holds the IBF and WBO belts, with Gervonta Davis the WBA's regular champion.

Tennyson's bout with O'Reilly will take place on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders' WBO super-middleweight world title defence against Martin Murray at Wembley Arena.