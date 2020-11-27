Dubois and Joyce fight in London just hours before Tyson and Jones put on their Los Angeles 'exhibition'

Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will fight to bring hopes of future glories that bit closer. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will fight to (perhaps) stir up past memories.

Even by boxing's standards, Saturday night looks a little quirky.

Powerhouse Dubois and Olympic medallist Joyce know one, hard-earned win thrusts them into world-title reckoning. Their ability, coupled with the chance they are each taking, makes for the "the best British heavyweight fight for a long time", according to Tyson Fury.

In Los Angeles, Tyson and Jones - combined age 105 - meet in an exhibition which is proving as confusing as it is intriguing.

A 'carnival' with knockouts (maybe)

Is the Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr exhibition fight what boxing fans want to see?

Thirty-four years have passed since Tyson became the youngest man to claim the world heavyweight title and 15 have slipped away since he last threw a competitive punch.

His talent, menace and fear factor shook the sport for the good. His imprisonment for rape, drug issues, alcohol abuse and bankruptcy ultimately overshadowed what had gone before. BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello once concluded Tyson "might just be the most fascinating study of the human condition across the past 30 years of sport."

Little wonder then that some are keen to see how the 54-year-old - who says he squandered more than $300m in career earnings - will look, behave and fight on a night where he will pick up a reported $10m (£7.5m), some of which he says will go to good causes.

Jones, 51, is a former four-weight world champion but will earn less than half of that sum in an exhibition that - until midweek at least - looked set to offer no result.

The California Athletic State Commission said there would be no scoring, neither man should seek a knockout and that proceedings will end on sight of any kind of cut. external-link

But by Thursday of fight week, the company organising the event said "there will be a winner" and "knockouts are allowed".

There will be pop acts on show and a glitzy sparring session is perhaps most likely to be break out when the bell sounds.

Many will undoubtedly lap up the chance to see if either man can defy their years, others will demand value for their pay-per-view fee and some will question whether such an event takes the focus away from the purity of Dubois v Joyce.

"I have no issue with ex-boxers, who have produced so much excitement and entertainment down the years, earning money in their dotage. It just doesn't make the spine tingle," said BBC Radio 5 Live's Costello.

BBC 5 Live boxing analyst Steve Bunce added: "I'm disappointed that some people are trying to sell this as a real fight. It's not. It's a phenomenal carnival."

One win from the big time

Five hours of push-ups a day aged five - the life of boxer 'Dynamite' Dubois

At London's Church House, there may be no carnival but ferocity and drama appear guaranteed on a key heavyweight night.

Who will make the step up? Dubois, 23, and 35-year-old Joyce have ultimately taken on a fight few thought they would, one where the risks and rewards are big.

The British, Commonwealth and European titles are on the line, but Bunce says: "The real prize is the winner will get a world-title fight, I'm saying next year. That's the prize that changes your life.

"It's the type of domestic heavyweight fight I thought we'd lost forever."

Dubois, often hailed for his focus and dedication, insists "no one can move me". His snappy, destructive punches have created split-second knockout moments.

Joyce, in contrast, has shown an engine, punch volume and the kind of clubbing shots that slowly break rivals down. His trainer will be absent from his corner after a positive Covid-19 test but the self-styled 'Juggernaut' believes he can defy being a betting underdog.

"I just want to show everyone what I can do and prove all those doubters wrong," said 2016 Olympic silver medallist Joyce. "When I come through this big challenge there are those big three or four names out there for afterwards."

A shot at the big time awaits. If Tyson-Jones offers a dose of fun, Dubois-Joyce is serious business.

Fury on the fence - Dubois-Joyce predictions

Costello: It's a fight I love. There are endless possibilities here. I am not too sure how he wins it, I just think the left hand - the jab - of Dubois will be a key factor.

Bunce: I just fancy Dubois. I think it will be a really draining fight on the two of them. I edge to Dubois but can make a solid case for Joyce.

Tyson Fury: It's the best British heavyweight fight for a long time. Joe is a big, strong unit, a juggernaut. If you get in the way he'll run you over. Daniel is big, strong and fresh. They are both capable of winning.

Ricky Hatton: It's an exceptional fight, a 50-50 fight. Daniel may be a bit fresher and have his confidence up. I think that might just make the difference.