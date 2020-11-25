Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Sean McComb won his last contest in August at the same Wakefield venue

Belfast fighter Sean McComb will take on Welshman Gavin Gwynne for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title in Wakefield on 22 January.

McComb, 28, has won his opening 11 pro bouts but will be moving down from super-lightweight for the contest.

Gwynne's two losses in his 12 fights both came in British title challenges including a defeat by another Belfastman James Tennyson in August.

Tennyson earned a sixth-round stoppage in that bout.

"2020 has been a horrendous year for everyone but things are looking more positive than ever and I'm pleased to get a good title fight to kick the year off," said McComb.

"Now we can put that behind us and push towards big things at lightweight."

Despite his defeat by Tennyson, Gwynne says he is confident of winning in Wakefield in a bout which will be on the undercard of the European bantamweight title fight between Karim Guefi and Lee McGregor.

"I have learned a lot from the massive fights that I've been in during my career and I'm going to win this fight in style," said the Welshman.

McComb decided after his stoppage win over Mauro Maximillano Godoy in February that he would move down to lightweight although he did have a further super-lightweight contest when he defeated English opponent Siar Ozgul on points in Wakefield in August.