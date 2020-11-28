Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jake Paul floored Nate Robinson three times in two rounds

Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano says an inexperienced boxer will get "really hurt" after watching YouTube star Jake Paul knock out ex-NBA basketball player Nate Robinson.

Paul, 23, floored Robinson twice before a third brutal knockdown ended their Los Angeles fight in two rounds.

Former New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls player Robinson needed medical assistance in the ring after his debut.

"They need to stop this stupid celebrity boxing thing," Serrano said. external-link

The Puerto Rican added: "Boxing is a serious game. Nothing to be doing for YouTube likes.

"Most amateurs turning pro fight four rounds, these guys are debuting in a six-rounder. Someone's going to get really hurt one day. Not cool at all."

Britain's former world super-flyweight champion Kal Yafai tweeted: "Scary thing is Nate Robinson got licensed to fight a pro fight."

Paul wants McGregor after 'farce'

The fight was broadcast on Triller and the company shared this image posted by ESPN

Robinson was motionless on the canvas after crashing down face first in the fight, which featured on the Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr undercard.

American Paul made his debut earlier in 2020. His brother Logan, who also stars on YouTube, took on one of the platform's other big names - KSI - in a fight in 2019.

Such fights have posed awkward questions on safety for boxing, while exhibition events like Tyson's draw with Jones also attract criticism given concerns over the age of both fighters.

Teddy Atlas, who helped train Tyson in his early years, tweeted: "I don't care about athletes or not, stop allowing guys who don't know how to fight into a ring. Paul has actually trained to fight. Awful. Why have a California commission if they allow this."

Two-time Olympic champion Claressa Shields tweeted: "Nate don't need to be in there with no headgear. You can't play boxing."

And British cruiserweight Isaac Chamberlain wrote: "These YouTube celebs are making boxing a joke. That's a serious knockout because the ref gave him every chance to continue for the fans. This is a farce."

Paul reacted to his win by calling out UFC star Conor McGregor among others, insisting he would knock the Irishman out.

The 23-year-old then tagged McGregor's agent in a tweet reading: "I mean, what fighter with this big of a platform is calling out McGregor? It's going to happen, you will all see."