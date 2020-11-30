Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders has 29 wins from 29 bouts

WBO world super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders hopes he can face the winner of Callum Smith's bout with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez if he can first beat Martin Murray on Friday.

Saunders, 31, defends his world title against fellow Briton Murray in a bout to be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

He had hoped to face Alvarez earlier in the year but Smith agreed to face the Mexican at short notice on 19 December.

"I don't see anyone beating Canelo without a proper camp," said Saunders.

"To win that fight, you have to be in a good mind, good health - and I just don't think four or five weeks is enough for that fight.

"I think Smith has the tools in his box to win but you have to have the right preparation time and put the man hours in.

"I think it's been 'crash bang wallop, give me my cash and let's get it on'. But I hope he gets the job done as a fellow Briton.

"I would love the winner of that fight. If Smith wins it, there will be a rematch."

Murray's 'unhealthy obsession'

Martin Murray has fought for a world title four times, losing on three occasions and drawing once

Saunders was close to securing a fight with Alvarez in May before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hertfordshire fighter was then considered as an opponent for Alvarez in September, external-link but withdrew from talks, suggesting that he did not want to go into such a fight without adequate preparation, even if offered significant money.

Saunders has been inactive for 13 months and has only fought twice since December 2018.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he explained his hopes that Merseyside's Murray, 38. can help him shake off "ring rust" when they meet at Wembley Arena.

"He's a tough, game, cunning old fox," said Saunders, a 1-25 favourite. "He knows how to get through. He took Gennady Golovkin 11 rounds. He's made to give me rounds.

"I really wanted a bigger fight, as in a name or an undefeated record. I know I will get critics over [fighting] Murray but he is coming to win. People are writing him off because of his age."

Murray has five defeats in 45 outings and has fought for a world title four times already, earning a draw and falling to three defeats in bouts which were all overseas.

"In hindsight I was set up to fail," he told BBC Sport. "The only fair one really was Golovkin in his prime in 2015.

"I had an unhealthy obsession with winning a world title. No one has won one from St Helens. Now I am a lot more relaxed about the situation.

"On Friday, I really do feel it's my time."