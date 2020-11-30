Last updated on .From the section Boxing

"He caught me with a good jab - I couldn't see out of the eye," Dubois said afterwards

British heavyweight Daniel Dubois has vowed to prove his doubters wrong after being accused of quitting in a stoppage defeat by Joe Joyce.

Dubois, 23, was forced to stop in the 10th round after suffering an eye injury which left him unable to see.

Some fighters, both former and current, said Dubois "quit" as he fell to the first defeat of his career.

"I thought I was winning the fight. I tried to fight through the injury but I couldn't in the end," said Dubois.

"All my respect to Joe Joyce, he boxed well and won fair and square."

Dubois was ahead on two of the three scorecards when he was stopped by Joyce in London on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital immediately following the fight, having suffered a broken orbital bone and nerve damage around his left eye.

"I'm out of hospital and will wait now for the fracture to heal," Dubois wrote in a Twitter post on Monday.

"I'll be back to prove my doubters wrong and my fans right."