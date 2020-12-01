Tennyson has won all five of his fights since moving up from super-featherweight

Belfast boxer James Tennyson says he is prepared to sacrifice showmanship in order to "get the job done" in his WBA lightweight eliminator fight against Josh O'Reilly.

Tennyson hopes that overcoming the Canadian at Wembley Arena on Friday will put him in contention for a world title bout with Gervonta Davis.

But Tennyson, who has earned a reputation as an exciting performer, says he is not concerned with "looking good" as he aims for a sixth straight victory at lightweight.

"It's just about winning," said the 27-year-old.

"I'll do what I have to do to win, whether I'm looking good or not. Winning is what is important to me at the moment."

Tennyson has won all five of his fights since moving up from super-featherweight, the most recent of which was an impressive sixth-round stoppage success over Welshman Gavin Gwynne in August to clinch the British lightweight title.

However, he is mindful that O'Reilly - who is undefeated in 16 fights and is two places above him in the WBA rankings - will offer a robust examination of his world title credentials.

"He's undefeated and he's very confident from what I'm hearing," added Tennyson.

"He holds two titles and is ranked above me, so it's a fight I can't take lightly, the opportunities that lie ahead for me after this win are huge, so it's a must-win and I have to go and get the job done on Friday."

'Confidence through the roof' after Hearn praise

Eddie Hearn has said Tennyson could fight for a version of the world lightweight title next summer

While several boxers have seen their careers come to a standstill because of the global pandemic, Tennyson's career has continued on an upward trajectory in 2020.

And his progress has not gone unnoticed, with Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn calling the Belfast native "the most exciting pound for pound puncher in world boxing".

Tennyson has taken that effusive endorsement as a sign that he is once again on the right path after losing his IBF super-featherweight world title fight against Tevin Farmer in 2018.

"It's great, it's gotten my confidence through the roof," he said.

"You look at the fleet of fighters Eddie Hearn has got, world champions, and when he speaks that highly of me, it shows I'm doing something right and that things are going well.

"This is the level I want to be fighting at, and I'm working towards bringing big fights back to Belfast.

"Belfast has been deprived of big nights of boxing for a while now, so I'm looking forward to Friday and getting the win that could set me up for some huge nights in the future."