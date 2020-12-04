Last updated on .From the section Boxing

James Tennyson outclassed Josh O'Reilly in London

Belfast's James Tennyson took a step towards a world lightweight title shot with a stunning first-round stoppage win over Josh O'Reilly in London.

Tennyson produced a ferocious display before the WBA world title eliminator was stopped by referee Marcus McDonnell after two minutes and 14 seconds.

It was a first defeat for O'Reilly, outclassed from the first bell.

Tennyson took his professional record to 28-3, moving closer to a WBA title shot against Gervonta Davis.

On the attack from the outset, Tennyson sent O'Reilly crashing to the Wembley Arena canvas with a flurry of explosive hits.

The Canadian returned to his feet but was quickly knocked down once more as Tennyson sensed an early finish.

After O'Reilly beat the count for a second time, Tennyson landed a sequence of finishing blows before McDonnell stepped in.

'I can box when I need to'

It is Tennyson's sixth straight stoppage win since moving up to lightweight, further enhancing the 27-year-old's reputation as one of the most exciting prospects in the division.

Having brushed O'Reilly aside in ruthless fashion, Tennyson admits he feels "very close" to challenging for another world title after coming up short in his previous bid against Tevin Farmer in 2018.

Promoter Eddie Hearn feels Tennyson should fight Venezuela's Jorge Linares in Belfast in 2021.

"I was expecting a tough fight with Josh, but I clipped him with a left hook, it hurt him and I thought 'I'll put it on a bit here'," Tennyson told Sky Sports.

"I can box when I need to, but when you put it on someone and catch them, you may as well follow it up.

"After tonight's win, I think I'm very close [to a world title fight] - I'm knocking on the door and I'm close to being ready to go."