Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Yarde and Arthur were separated by a split decision after 12 rounds

Lyndon Arthur defended his Commonwealth light-heavyweight title with a split-decision victory over fellow Briton Anthony Yarde in London.

The unbeaten 29-year-old recorded his 18th professional win courtesy of a 111-117 115-114 115-114 verdict at Westminster's Church House.

Londoner Yarde, who lost a world title fight to Sergey Kovalev in 2019, landed a strong right to the jaw in round 12.

But Manchester's Arthur held on to secure the second defence of his title.

Both fighters believed they had done enough to be awarded a unanimous victory and both expressed a desire for a rematch.

Yarde, also 29, said: "I strongly feel that was a robbery.

"I don't like to scream the word 'robbery' but I feel like I won the fight."

Arthur felt Yarde got his tactics correct - but that he was the deserved winner.

"His defence was good and he was trying to counter me. He did counter me a couple of times but I felt like I landed with my right hand as well," said Arthur.