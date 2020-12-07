Last updated on .From the section Boxing

In this week's Fight Talk we look at how fans, fighters and followers of boxing reacted to the news that Floyd Mayweather will be taking on YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition bout in February.

We also find out how Tyson Fury responded to Anthony Joshua's offer of management and discuss what's next for Billy Joe Saunders after the Briton defended his WBO super-middleweight title against Martin Murray on Saturday night.

Pathetic? Or free money for Floyd? Mayweather-Paul set for February

Mayweather: arguably one of the greatest and gifted boxers to ever grace the sport - 15 world titles, a five-weight champion and 50 straight wins.

Paul: a social media star with a professional record of one fight, one loss.

As if the world of boxing couldn't get any stranger, it seems one of the most talked about fights for 2021 will be the future hall-of-famer versus the YouTuber.

On Sunday, Mayweather announced he will be taking on fellow American Paul in a "special exhibition" bout on 20 February…

In 2017, Mayweather beat UFC star Conor McGregor in what was the richest boxing bout of all time.

And with Paul's loyal YouTube following of 22 million subscribers, there is a possibility that Mayweather-Paul could surpass those pay-per-view numbers.

So how did the boxing world react?

American lightweight Ryan Garcia, who himself has a huge social media fanbase with 7.7 million Instagram followers, had this to say…

With the bout likely to bring millions of new eyes to the sport, WBA 'super' world super-featherweight and lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is keen to get involved…

Davis also tweeted Paul's brother and suggested the two get it on in the chief support to the main event. Jake Paul is also no stranger to the ring, having knocked out former NBA basketball player Nate Robinson last month.

Meanwhile, rapper Snoop Dogg, who won over fans earlier this month with his somewhat unorthodox commentary on the exhibition bout between former fighters Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr, is keen to take the mic again…

Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White simply said: "When people ask me, 'what's the state of boxing right now?' That's where it's at."

White also referenced Paul's loss to British YouTuber KSI in 2019, adding: "Didn't that kid get beat up by the video game kid from England and now he's going to fight Floyd Mayweather"?

'Money' Mayweather is not one to shy away from the limelight (and earning a dollar bill). In 2008, he ventured into the scripted world of World Wrestling Entertainment to 'fight' 7ft wrestler The Big Show.

And the WWE also had a bit of fun with the announcement of Mayweather-Paul...

"Pathetic", "embarrassing", "shameless", - as you might expect, boxing aficionados were not best pleased…

Although some fans don't blame Mayweather for taking on such a seemingly easy pay day...

Like it or loathe it, it seems that Mayweather-Paul is happening. And with still over two months of build-up to come, you can expect a lot of trash talk and more riled up hardcore boxing fans.

Fury turns down Joshua's offer of management

Away from exhibition bouts and YouTubers, the fight every boxing fan wants to see is an all-British super clash between the two best heavyweights on the planet - Joshua and Fury.

As Joshua prepares to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO world titles against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, there was a bizarre exchange between the two rivals this week.

Speaking to the Mail, external-link Joshua offered his management services to Fury, saying: "Let us handle his career. He's a superstar in the making. With the right management, he could go all the way."

It's fair to say that WBC champion Fury was far from impressed with the offer...

What next for Billy Joe Saunders?

This past Saturday, WBO super-middleweight Saunders dominated fellow Briton Martin Murray in a unanimous points win.

It was an assured performance from Saunders, who now notched up 30 straight wins as a professional, but these former fighters now to see the 31-year-old in a career-defining fight against the world's best...

Saunders was close to finalising a deal to sign superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez earlier this year, before the coronavirus pandemic halted boxing.

With Canelo now fighting Britain's Callum Smith in Texas on 19 December, Saunders is eyeing up the Mexican for next year.

"Everyone wants Canelo, I hope Smith beats him. If not, that's the fight in the new year I want," he said.