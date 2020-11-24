Okolie is unbeaten in 14 fights and is on the brink of a world title shot

Lawrence Okolie says he will show he is ready to compete for a world title when he faces Nikodem Jeżewski on Saturday.

Okolie, 27, was due to face Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO world cruiserweight title until the Polish fighter tested positive for Covid-19.

His bout with stand-in Jezewski will not be for the world title. external-link

"I've worked to get into the position so I need to cement it and show I'm going for a world title next and this is why," the Briton told BBC Sport.

"I feel there is pressure but nothing I'm not used to or can't handle," added Okolie, who competes on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title bout with Kubrat Pulev, which will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I understand he has the world at his feet if he manages to win."

Poland's Jezewski, who is undefeated in 20 outings, said: "This is a chance for me and I'll do everything I can. Glowacki had 12 weeks preparing for Okolie, I had five days. I will give everything I have got."

Britain's Okolie competed at the 2016 Olympics and has since compiled a record of 14 wins from as many bouts, a run that has seen him win the British and European cruiserweight titles.

Asked by BBC Radio 5 Live Boxing if he would have been satisfied with such achievements in the four years since the Olympics he said: "I set myself the goal to become world champion before the next Olympics. Vision, hoping and dreaming is different to reality. If someone said I'd be in a world title shot if I won on Saturday I'd be over the moon with it."