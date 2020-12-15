Josh Taylor says he plans to retire after another four or five fights

With his career so rich in possibilities, it may seem curious for Josh Taylor to be thinking about an exit strategy from boxing.

Selecting the right moment to step away from the sport is a feat to which very few boxers can lay claim.

"I don't want to be fighting until I'm 36, 37, 38 and the body starts falling apart," Taylor tells BBC Scotland. "Ideally, I want to retire at 32 or 33, get out of the game and live the rest of my life."

At 29, the Edinburgh light-welterweight is in his prime and the mega-fights that once lay in his distant dreams are now slap bang in front of his eyes.

His next order of business is taking out Jose Ramirez to become undisputed world champion by adding the American's WBC and WBO light-welterweight belts to his own IBF and WBA titles.

"It's looking like the early part of next year, maybe February/March/April time," Taylor says. "It's most likely going to be in America because in some states they're allowing a good number of fans in and that's what I would prefer to do, fight in front of fans.

"I've always wanted to fight in America in a big show and see my name up in bright lights, so that will be another one ticked off the bucket list.

"It's looking like it's going to be the west coast, maybe in LA or Nevada. But nothing has been confirmed and it could still be here in Glasgow."

On moving up or down in weight

Terence Crawford (right) could be a fight target for Taylor

It was hard to tell what Taylor had learned from his new coach, Ben Davison, given the swift nature of his victory over Khongsong in September, a body-shot finishing the Thai fighter in round one.

What's not in doubt is how comfortable and confident the Edinburgh fighter seems with his new set-up.

Taylor has stepped things up in terms of his preparation around diet and nutrition. He's often expressed his desire to move up in weight to capture titles at 147lbs, but says he could actually drop down.

"I'm making the weight so much more easily," he says. "I could maybe even go down to 135 and challenge for a title there and then jump up to 147 and be a three-weight world champion. These are all longer-term goals.

"You've got Teofimo Lopez, who's big for 135. You've got Vasyl Lomachenko. It would be hard to make the weight, but I think it is doable. And then jump up to 147 to take on Terence Crawford and Errol Spence, the greats of the sport."

Victory over Ramirez would likely be followed by a domestic showdown with England's Jack Catterall, and beyond that is when Taylor will look to secure bouts with those superstar names.

Bowing out at pinnacle of sport

Compatriot Ricky Burns was a three-weight world champion, but he never secured the one truly massive fight in his career, headlining the bill in New York or Las Vegas to earn life-changing money.

Taylor now has that possibility within reach and, if his plan comes to fruition, he'll look to bow out at the pinnacle of the sport.

"Another four or five fights - if they're big fights - and that's hopefully me done," he says. "These ones that are potentially coming around now are for life-changing money.

"If I win, I will quite happily retire at the top of the game. Live the rest of my life and enjoy it, maybe open up my own gym and start training and managing fighters.

"If the fights don't go the way I want, I might have to go on a little longer until I achieve what I want. But I want to get out the sport with all my faculties and with my body still in good condition."

On a recent trip to Dubai, Taylor was engaged to his partner Danielle, who he has been with for a decade.

Content with life inside and outside the rope, he will allow himself a break to enjoy Christmas Day and indulge in some festive treats far removed from his regular routine.

"It's been seven or eight years since I have been really able to enjoy Christmas in terms of eating all the food and have a few drinks," he says. "So I'll be eating my weight in pigs in blankets and Christmas pudding."