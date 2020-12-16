Liam Smith was beaten in nine rounds by Canelo in September 2016

The highly-anticipated world super-middleweight title contest between Callum Smith and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will be broadcast by BBC Radio 5 Live.

Britain's Smith, 30, takes on the decorated Mexican in Texas on Saturday - a bout set to begin at around 04:15 GMT in the UK on Sunday morning.

Smith's WBA world super-middleweight title and the vacant WBC belt are on the line at San Antonio's Alamodome.

BBC Radio 5 Live's Mike Costello will provide commentary from 04:00 GMT.

Costello will be joined by 5 Live Boxing analyst Steve Bunce and former world super-middleweight champion George Groves, who Smith beat to capture his title in 2018.

"There are unknown factors on both sides," said Costello. "How much more is there to come from Callum Smith?

"For Canelo. He's 30. For half of his life he has been a professional boxer. How much of Canelo is left? He's been out of the ring a year. Has that allowed him to refresh?"

Bunce believes the fight is hugely intriguing and, while around 12,000 fans will be able to attend, he feels the event would have been colossal were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We've seen some terrific fights this year," said Bunce. "The reason I feel this one of the biggest boxing casualties of Covid-19 is that this could have been outdoors in Texas, 90,000 people - that's the kind of pull Canelo has - against Callum Smith, who is taller and unbeaten.

"The intrigue here is multiplied and multiplied. When you face Canelo you are looking for a weak link. You better have a special microscope because it's not easy to see."

Liverpool's Smith goes into the fight with 27 wins from 27 bouts and is a betting underdog despite his world champion status.

Alvarez has held versions of a world title at four different weights and has just one defeat - against Floyd Mayweather in 2013 - on his 56-fight record.