Alvarez will give away seven inches in height against Smith

Callum Smith v Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez Date: 19 December Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live from around 04:00 GMT on Sunday 20 December; Live-text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez says he has taken a "risk" in facing Callum Smith but warned he can overcome the champion's significant height and reach advantage.

Alvarez has not lost since 2013 and starts as a favourite against the WBA world super-middleweight champion for Saturday's bout in San Antonio, Texas.

Photographs of Smith standing seven inches taller than his rival have led some to believe he could land an upset.

"We know he's stall and he has great boxing qualities," said Alvarez, 30.

"But with my experience and the level of my boxing we are ready for this."

Saturday's fight will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live at around 04:00 GMT on Sunday morning and the vacant WBC world super-middleweight title will also be on the line, meaning the victor will leave the ring with two of the four significant world belts at 168lbs.

Alvarez's only defeat in 56 fights came against Floyd Mayweather and he has won versions of a world title in four different weight categories throughout a decorated professional career which began when he was just 15.

Some believe however that Smith's physical size and status as the number one fighter in the division provides his toughest test in recent years.

"I like taking risks," added Alvarez. "Taking this fight is a risk, fighting the number one at 168lbs. These are challenges for me. I continue to take challenges going forward as I like the risk of it. I like challenges to continue making history."

'I like my chances in this'

Liam Smith was beaten in nine rounds by Canelo in September 2016

Promoter Eddie Hearn said the contest is the "fight of the year" and around 12,000 fans will be allowed into the Alamodome to watch it.

"I am in the position I always wanted to be since I was a little boy and since turning professional - to reach the top and to be in the biggest fight for the biggest prizes," said Smith, 30.

"There's no bigger fight for me. I'm not just a big lump with limited ability. I have skills to go with it. I have always watched him believing I can beat him. Now I have the chance to prove it. I like my chances in this.

"I'm not here to be involved, I'm here to win. His trainer Eddie Reynoso says Canelo still has goals to achieve. So have I."