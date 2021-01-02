Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Luke Campbell's hopes of another world title shot suffered a severe blow as Ryan Garcia rose from the canvas to land a superb stoppage in Dallas.

In a gripping lightweight fight, Briton Campbell landed a left hook in round two to floor Mexican-American Garcia.

Some asked how the much-hyped Garcia might respond to adversity and while he fought on emotion, he found answers.

Campbell survived a tough attack in the fifth, but a well-placed body shot ended the contest two rounds later.

"You taught me a lot," Garcia, 22, told 33-year-old Campbell as the opponents embraced in the beaten man's corner at the American Airlines Center.

The reaction from Garcia's team - including gym-mate Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez - hinted at relief, but unquestionably emphasised the statement their man had made.

In beating a fighter of Campbell's pedigree - and by rising from the canvas to do so - this win served up plenty of answers about Garcia, whose social media following led him to be identified as the world's 12th most marketable athlete external-link in October.

"I think I showed a lot of people who I really am," he told DAZN.

"They wanted to show me as a social media fighter. Anybody who puts you down, remember you're not who people tell you who you are - you are who you choose to be. I chose to be a champion tonight.

"He caught me, I was like, 'I got dropped, this is crazy'. I've never been dropped in my life. I had to adjust. I knew I could beat him, I just had to get back up.

"I have fought an Olympic gold medallist. Vasyl Lomachenko couldn't stop him, Jorge Linares couldn't stop him. I showed today I am special."

More to follow.